Updated on 01/09/2022 4:31 PM



The arrival of controversial UFC commentator Joe Rogan to the social network Gettr has seen the platform gain more than 1 million new users in less than a week. Before that, the network created by former adviser to former president Donald Trump, Jason Miller, had about 3 million adherents. The survey was carried out by The New York Post website.

In his first post, Rogan celebrated his new Gettr account and made fun of Twitter, a platform that has been accused of censorship by conservatives who question issues such as mandatory vaccinations and left-wing governments.

– Just in case Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now too. Happiness! – wrote Rogan in his first publication.

Rogan’s entry on Gettr came shortly after Twitter banished right-wing congressman Georgia Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who, last Sunday, tweeted that “an extremely high number of secret vaccine deaths are ignored.”

Just last year, Twitter also decided to permanently ban former President Donald Trump. The platform claimed that the Republican breached the rules by allegedly inciting the invasion of the US Capitol and by spreading fake news.

As a result, Trump announced that in February he would launch his own social network, TRUTH Social.

