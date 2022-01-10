José de Abreu nudges Bolsonaro voters who call Globo ‘garbage’

Actor José de Abreu, 75, one of the most politically active celebrities on social media and a critic of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), snarled at the president’s voters, calling them “cattle”.

Abreu, who was successful throughout the country for his work in teledramaturgies on TV Globo, nudged Bolsonaro’s voters, for calling the carioca station “garbage”, but continuing to make use of his services.

Through a post on Twitter, José de Abreu pointed out that, although they call Globo “trash”, these same people spend their day watching the contents of GloboNews and Viva, closed TV channels, but which belong to the media conglomerate. by Grupo Globo.

“The cattle call Globo garbage and watch GloboNews and Viva all day [risos]”, published.

Quite assiduous on Twitter, José de Abreu also revealed details of his intimate life by stating that, for him, sex is the best way to start the day, and guaranteed that he puts this premise into practice daily.

“For me it’s having sex. Sacred, before anything else. Bathing is a consequence,” said the actor, who has a relationship with makeup artist Carol Junger, 23 years old.