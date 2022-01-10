Julia Lemmertz talks about ex-husband Alexandre Borges’ intimate video leak: “Sacanagem”

Very discreet about her personal life, Julia Lemmertz spoke what she thought about the leak of an intimate video of her ex-husband, Alexandre Borges, still in 2016. “I thought it was dirty. How many things I did when I was young, imagine if I had someone on my tail. But I don’t think about it anymore”, declared the actress, in an interview with Ela published this Sunday (9).

In the scenes, Borges appeared in a room accompanied by three women and, although he was dressed and did not practice any sexual act during the clip, the subject fell like a bomb on TV Globo — a station that aired the soap opera “Haja Coração”, starring artist. At the time, he even spoke to the newspaper Extra, saying that the footage was “unduly publicized” and showed only “a chance meeting of three people after a party”: “There is no type of sexual relationship, orgy and cocaine use with the people involved”.

Lemmertz, who has been married to Alexandre for 22 years, still said that the end of the relationship had “an impact” on her life, but said that she maintains a healthy relationship with her ex-husband to this day. “Alexandre and I are still in the process of detachment. Regardless of who ends up, if you spend so much time with a certain person, it’s because they matter. Separating in this context is like getting off a moving train and standing at the station wondering where to go”, told, about the process.

Finally, she stressed that she has no intention of remarrying in the future: “I’m fine, in one piece, enjoying being single. I love Alê, an extraordinary guy and my friend for life. One thing I know: I will never marry in the mold of my marriage to him again. It’s something I don’t aspire to. I’m romantic, I thought it was forever”.

Another subject discussed during the conversation was the sexuality of the actress, who is 58 years old. Julia mentioned some changes in her body and even in her libido, but stated that she is happy and satisfied in the current phase, and that the full knowledge of her pleasures makes her “less anxious and less anxious”. “What I think is a shame is to live in a world that is still so sexist. The man turns 60 and nobody is surprised. And they still say: ‘Look how hot he is, all gray’. Go take a shower! It’s a tailspin too, and it’s okay”, he stressed.