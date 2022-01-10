Julia Lemmertz talks about leaked intimate video by Alexandre Borges

Discreet about her personal life, actress Julia Lemmertz said what she thought about the leak of an intimate video of her ex-husband, Alexandre Borges, which caused controversy in 2016. “I thought it was dirty. How many things I did when I was young, imagine if I had someone on my tail. But I don’t think about it anymore”, he revealed, in an interview with Ela published this Sunday (9/1).

At the time the images circulated, Borges stated, in a conversation with the newspaper Extra, that the footage was improperly publicized. He amended that it was just a chance meeting of three people after a party. “There is no type of sexual relationship, orgy and cocaine use with the people involved”, he explained.

amicable separation

Julia Lemmertz was married to global between 1993 and 2015. A year later, the images leaked. “Alexandre and I are still in the process of detachment. Regardless of who ends up, if you spend so much time with a certain person, it’s because they matter. Separating in this context is like getting off a moving train and standing at the station thinking about where to go”, she said, about the process.

“But I’m fine, in one piece, enjoying being single. I love Alê, an extraordinary guy and my friend for life. One thing I know: I will never marry in the mold of my marriage to him again. It’s something I don’t aspire to. I’m romantic, I thought it was forever”, she pointed out.