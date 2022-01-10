Juliette asks Boninho to return to the BBB and gets a negative answer – Zoeira

The winner of the Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​21, paraibana Juliette Freire asked the director of the reality show to return to the game. In a chat on the journalist’s “Prazer, Renata” podcast Renata Ceribelli, the ex-sister said that the response of cute was negative.

“I’ve already pushed Boninho, I asked to come in, he doesn’t want to let me. I asked, I said: ‘Boninho, two days, two parties’, please'”, explained the woman from Paraíba.

According to Juliette, Boninho replied: “‘Are you crazy, Juliette? I’m not crazy, no’. I’m going to start a joint effort. I’ll say: ‘Let me have a party, just have a cachacinha, stay for two days'”, revealed, in conversation with journalist Renata Ceribelli.

The BBB 22 starts on January 17th. Speculation over the names that will enter the house began last year. News portals and columnists have already released names from music, TV and the internet.

