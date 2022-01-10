Juventude hits the signing of left-back Moraes, who was at Santos | youth

After a few weeks of negotiation, Juventude agreed to hire the left-back Moraes, who played in the last Serie A for Santos. Belonging to Atlético-GO, the player arrives at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium with a loan bond until the end of the current season and a fixed purchase option.

Alviverde’s desire to have the full-back is old. Since January 2021, Moraes has awakened the club’s interest, after playing good matches with Mirassol’s shirt in the Campeonato Paulista. However, he joined the Vila Belmiro team.

Loaned to Santos until April, the player is not in the club’s plans for 2022. He even missed the last two training sessions in the pre-season. The request for early termination of the contract was made by the athlete himself.

Moraes in action for Santos

He is a fast player, who helps a lot in defensive recomposition, but he still needs to improve in terms of marking. — Bruno Gutierrez, Santos sectorist at ge.globo

Graduated in the basic categories of Atlético-GO, Moraes also played for Flamengo and São Bento. In 2020, he defended the colors of Mirassol in the Series D of the Brazilian Nationals and was one of the protagonists in the conquered access.

Afterwards, he defended the club at Paulista and, soon after, was loaned to Santos. At Peixe, he played 15 matches between the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa Sudamericana.

– Moraes arrived together with Danilo Boza after they competed in the Campeonato Paulista for Mirassol. At Santos, he faced great competition with Felipe Jonatan for the position at left-back. He even had a sequence of three games as a starter with Fernando Diniz, but with the arrival of Fábio Carille, the opportunities diminished. It was used, mainly, as a left wing in the middle line of Peixe, in the 3-4-3 scheme – analyzes Bruno Gutierrez, sectorist from Santos in ge.globo.