Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40 and receives permanent photo exhibition in London | World

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40 this Sunday (9). As a celebration, the Duchess will receive a permanent exhibition of three of her portraits at the National Portrait Gallery, in London, of which she is patron.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, in a photo released by Kensington Palace on Saturday (8), the eve of her 40th birthday. The photo is one of three that will be permanently displayed at the National Portrait Gallery, in London. — Photo: Paolo Roversi/Kensington Palace via AP
The three portraits were taken by photographer Paolo Roversi last November and released on Saturday (8) by the Kensington Palace, official residence of Kate and her husband, Prince William. The British royal family is in the habit of releasing new photos on the eve of their members’ birthdays.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, in a photo released by Kensington Palace on Saturday (8), the eve of her 40th birthday. The photo is one of three that will be permanently displayed at the National Portrait Gallery, in London. — Photo: Paolo Roversi/Kensington Palace via AP
Kate’s portraits will be on display in three places – Berkshire, St. Andrews, and Anglesey – until the gallery reopens next year.
Kate married Prince William in 2011. They are parents of Prince George, age 8, Princess Charlotte, age 6, and Prince Louis, age 3.