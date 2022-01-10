Kazakhstan vows to eliminate ‘terrorists’ after wave of protests – News

Kazakhstan authorities said on Sunday (9) that the situation in the country is already stabilizing, after the period of greatest political unrest in 30 years of independence, and that troops from the Russian-led military alliance are protecting the nation’s strategic installations. .

Security officials told President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that they are following “cleanup” operations in the country, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia that borders Russia and China and has oil production as its flagship.

Thousands of people were arrested and public buildings were torched during mass protests against the government last week. Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders to end the disturbances, caused by “bandits” and “terrorists”, according to him.

State TV channel Khabar 24 said 164 people were killed, news agencies Tass and Sputnik reported. But the Ministry of Health did not confirm the information, claiming to be a matter for the police. Police forces have already told Reuters that the ministry should be consulted.

At Tokayev’s invitation, the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) has sent troops to restore order, an intervention that comes amid heightened tensions in US-Russia relations on the eve of negotiations between these two countries regarding the crisis in Ukraine.

“A number of strategic facilities are now under the protection of the peacekeeping contingent of CSTO member states,” the presidential office said, detailing the security briefing issued by Tokayev.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.