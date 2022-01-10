Keep up with the relevant topics of the week By Investing.com



By Noreen Burke and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – This is inflation week in Brazil and the United States. THE chairman from the Federal Reserve, , and the institution’s vice president, Lael Brainard, will be debated in the US Congress on Tuesday and Thursday.

The week also marks the start of the fourth quarter of the US earnings season, with several major banks releasing their results on Friday. Volatility is expected to remain high in equity markets after a hectic start to 2022, as the market remains under pressure.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

1. Inflation data

Inflation was one of the dominant themes in the national and global financial markets in 2021. This week we will know the final numbers of price hikes in Brazil and the US last year.

The Broad Consumer Price Index () will be released on Wednesday (12). Market expectations are for a slowdown in prices in December, estimated at a 0.65% increase by economists compared to the previous month, which registered an increase of 0.95%. The projection for 2021, on the other hand, is at 9.97%, which would also be a deceleration in relation to the 12-month rise in the IPCA registered in November (10.74%).

It will be the highest annual inflation rate since 2015, when it closed at 10.67%. The 2021 IPCA broke the upper limit of 1.5 percentage point of last year’s inflation target (3.5%). The numbers for November (Thursday) and (Friday) will also be known this week.

In the US, consumer price inflation data, to be released on Wednesday, should indicate that it has surpassed 7% in the last 12 months, rapidly approaching the highest level in four decades – with the inflation rising well above 5% per year. Next-day data is also expected to show an increase.

The inflation numbers will likely highlight why the (Fed) could start its rising inflation cycle as early as March. Reinforcing the argument in favor of a faster tightening is Friday’s, which indicated that the labor market is at, or close to, full employment.

According to , the possibility of the first increase of 0.25 percentage point to be carried out in March is 69.5%, against 24.1% with the possibility of maintenance. The next Fed meeting takes place on January 26th.

While employment growth was disappointing in December, it plummeted to its lowest level in 22 months, and wages rose solidly. Inflation data will be accompanied by the December reports for and for Friday.

2. Powell’s Testimony

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing to confirm her nomination for a second four-year term as head of the US central bank as the institution’s Governor, , must appear before the same committee two days later for a hearing confirming his appointment as vice president.

Several Fed officials are also expected to make appearances during the week, including , , , , and .

His comments will be closely followed in the wake of last week’s, which indicated that a “very tight” labor market and high inflation could force policymakers to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

3. Balance sheets

The swing season kicks off in full swing next Friday, as investors look to fourth quarter results for several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) (SA:), Citigroup (NYSE:) (SA:) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:) (SA:) before the market opens on Friday.

Massive increases in US corporate earnings helped fuel the 27% gain in 2021, but companies are likely to struggle to post similar numbers in the fourth quarter.

S&P 500 company earnings are expected to jump 22.3%, according to Refinitiv data cited by Reuters – a solid increase, albeit still at a slower pace than seen in the first three quarters of 2021. eager to hear about inflation, and whether companies believe the supply-chain crisis that helped drive prices up last year will ease in the coming months, beyond forecasts for 2022.

In Brazil, on Thursday, the result of the fiscal third quarter of Camil (SA:) will be known. The consensus is of an earnings per share (LPA) of R$0.2324 and a revenue of R$1.7 billion in the period, a slowdown from the previous period, when the LPA was R$0.29 and the turnover of BRL 2.22 billion. The food producer’s shares closed up 0.28% to R$ 10.92 on Friday.

4. Volatility must continue

Indications that the Fed is ready to raise interest rates faster than anticipated to combat escalating inflation stirred markets in the first week of 2022, and this volatility looks set to continue.

Last week, the index fell 0.3%, retreated 1.9% and fell 4.5%, while the yield on the benchmark bond soared to a two-year high on Friday with the prospects of an interest rate hike by the Fed.

“Sentiment turned negative,” said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Right now, the market is nervous and willing to sell at the first indication of bad news.”

Investors have been moving away from growth stocks, with a strong share of technology assets, and moving towards more value-oriented stocks, which they believe can perform better in an environment with high interest rates.

The growing cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have also contributed to the risk-averse mood in the markets.

5. Bitcoin

The currency has been under pressure since the start of the new year, falling to its lowest level since late September amid a widespread sell-off among cryptocurrencies driven by concerns over the prospect of a more hawkish Fed.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value has fallen more than 40% since reaching an all-time high of $69,000 in November, driven by expectations that the US central bank will raise interest rates earlier than expected.

More aggressive monetary policy action by the Fed would weaken investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

“We are seeing more widespread risk aversion across all markets these days as concerns about inflation and rising interest rates seem to be high on the minds of speculators,” said Matthew Dibb, COO of crypto-active platform Stack Funds, Singapore, to Reuters.

“Liquidity in the BTC has been greatly reduced on both sides and there is a risk of a pullback to the mid-30,000 range in the short term.”

Bitcoin has also come under downward pressure as its network’s global computing power plummeted last week after the internet was suspended in Kazakhstan amid a revolution that hit its booming cryptocurrency mining industry.

But bitcoin rebounded on Sunday, up 4.19% to $42,536 in the past 24 hours, after dropping below $41,000 on Saturday.

