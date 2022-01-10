know what to expect from the weather in the first quarter of 2022

The most watched article on Canal Rural’s website last week deals with the outlook for the climate in the first quarter of 2022. According to the head of agribusiness at Climatempo, Williams Bini, the summer will have the presence of the La Niña phenomenon.

The portal also featured articles on the reasons why the weather phenomenon has been more frequent in recent years, the new document needed to access Pronaf, the superships for soybean exports and what to expect from the oilseed market this year.

Check out the top 5 of agriculture on Canal Rural and access the full stories by clicking on the links and images below:

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and savings in freight stand out in the bill; port infrastructure is a challenge. See the full article

According to meteorology, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation has caused a greater incidence of the phenomenon since the 2000s. know more

Futures contracts could easily break through the $14 a bushel level, according to the analyst. Check it out here

The CAF-Pronaf will be issued by public and private entities that are part of the CAF Network, when requested by the family farmer. read here

