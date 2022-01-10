Larissa Manoela wants to make Generation Z believe in love at first sight in Além da Ilusão · TV News

Larissa Manoela arrives at Globo to make the first soap opera of her career and, as a bonus, to rescue an old-fashioned feeling among Generation Z. The 21-year-old actress wants to make the youngest people believe again in love at first sight through of the overwhelming passions of the sisters Elisa and Isadora from Além da Ilusão, which opens on the next 7th.

In an interview with TV news, the artist regrets that most of those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s are not exactly the most romantic in the world:

The plot speaks, above all, of what beats in our hearts. We want to take with our characters a little bit of that delivery, of love at first sight, which is rarely seen among young people. It’s something to redeem. This thing that pulsates, that lacks air, that causes butterflies in the stomach.

Larissa also remembers that Alessandra Poggi’s serial is not necessarily her debut as audience leader, as she made a small appearance in Dalva and Herivelto: Uma Canção de Amor (2010).

I am really happy. Despite being young and having a lot to learn, I carry some amazing work that has marked my life. It makes you proud to look back. I also have in mind that it is a challenge to be here, in which I live a dream that has been with me since I was little. I shiver and get emotional every time I step into the studios.

JOÃO COTTA/TV GLOBO

Isadora and David in the six o’clock soap opera

The interpreter adds that she is living through one of the best phases of her life, which has already been seen by fans who have followed her since her hits on SBT, such as Carrossel (2012) and Cúmplice de um Resgate (2015):

I did many children’s novels, which are closer to my reality, so I always wanted to do a period plot. I got involved in the first few blocks of chapters, which I read like a book. This story has a lot to say about love, charm, justice and so many other good things that we can pass on to people.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Beyond illusion and other soap operas.