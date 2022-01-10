Last two bodies of tragedy victims found on Capitol Hill

Fragments of the bodies of the last two victims who disappeared in the collapse of a block of stones in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio (MG), were found this afternoon, reported the Fire Department of Minas Gerais. According to the corporation, the tragedy left a toll of ten dead and at least 32 injured.

The eighth body had been retrieved this morning. The bodies and fragments were taken to the Legal Medical Institute of Passos (MG), where they are being identified with the help of papilloscopists sent by the Superintendence of the Federal Police in Belo Horizonte.

Although all the victims have been located, searches are continuing to locate more body parts and to verify the possibility that lone tourists have disappeared. Work resumed at 5:00 am today (9) and involve about 50 people, including firefighters and Navy personnel. In all, 11 divers from the Fire Department are involved in the operation.

The Brazilian Navy employs seven vessels – four speedboats and three watercraft. In all, 30 soldiers work: 20 at the disaster site and 10 at the coordination center set up in the municipality of São João Batista do Glória, near Capitólio.

Operations had been interrupted at 19:00 yesterday (8) due to lack of visibility. The landslide occurred around 12:30 pm on that Saturday, when a large block of stone broke off from the Furnas Lake canyon and landed on at least three boats. Two ships sank.

Regarding the wounded, most suffered minor injuries, but at least two people had open fractures and underwent surgery in hospitals in the region. Videos on social networks showed the moment of the collapse, in the main tourist attraction of the boat ride, with two waterfalls at the entrance to the canyon.

