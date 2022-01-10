LATAM cancels 47 flights after mass contamination of employees | Economy

Reproduction: Acidade ON LATAM increases cancellation of national and international flights

The large number of cases of contagion among LATAM employees, such as Covid-19 and H3N2, further burdens the company’s air network. Therefore, the company lists the cancellation of 47 domestic and foreign departures planned until the next January 16th. Latam said in a statement that it regrets the situation and advised passengers to check the status of the flight before proceeding to the airports.

According to LATAM

, passengers with flight

changed can reschedule the trip

without fine or tariff difference, in addition to being able to request reimbursement of the ticket

no fine. THE Blue

is also affected by cases of covid

and the flu

between employees. See committed flights below.

January 9th

: LA8146 (Guarulhos-Lisbon), LA8112 (Guarulhos-Mexico City), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre), LA3392 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas), LA3123 (Congonhas -Florianópolis), LA3122 (Florianópolis-Congonhas), LA3008 (Guarulhos-Manaus), LA3012 (Manaus-Guarulhos).

January, 10

: LA8190 (Guarulhos-Miami), LA8180 (Guarulhos-New York), LA8147 (Lisbon-Guarulhos), LA8113 (Mexico City-Guarulhos), LA4676 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4679 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3320 (Guarulhos- Maceió), LA3607 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA3509 (Guarulhos-Belém), LA4500 (Belém-Guarulhos), LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre), LA3806 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas).

January 11th

: LA8064 (Guarulhos-Madrid), LA8114 (Guarulhos-Barcelona), LA8195 (Miami-Guarulhos), LA8181 (New York-Guarulhos), LA8195 (Miami-Guarulhos), LA8180 (New York-Guarulhos), LA3176 (Guarulhos-João Pessoa), LA3177 (João Pessoa-Guarulhos), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal), LA4652 (Natal-Guarulhos).

January 12th

: LA8115 (Barcelona-Guarulhos), LA8065 (Madrid-Guarulhos).

January 13

: LA3320 (Guarulhos-Maceió), LA3607 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos).

January 15th

: LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3008 (Guarulhos-Manaus), LA3012 (Manaus-Guarulhos), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal).

January 16th

: LA4652 (Natal-Guarulhos), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal).