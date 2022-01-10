Latam cancels flights after increase in covid-19 and influenza cases – Economy

THE can confirmed this Sunday, 9 the cancellation of flights due to the increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza in the general population, which has been affecting the company’s employees and operations. The measure affects about 1% of the airline’s domestic flights. See the list of canceled flights below.

The company regretted the cancellations and informs passengers to check the status of the flight before heading to the airport.

The company reinforces the need to wear a mask on all flights and reminds that some destinations can ask for a PCR test of the covid-19, as well as proof of vaccination against the disease. Latam will allow passengers diagnosed with covid-19 to reschedule, free of charge, the date of travel. However, it will be necessary to pay the tariff difference (if any).

On Friday the 7th the airline Blue also had to cancel flights due to the increase in cases of influenza and covid-19, diseases that also affected aircraft crews. The company’s employees received an email from the president, John Rodgerson, in the early evening of Wednesday, 5, warning of the “high number of medical layoffs” both in the flight group and in administrative areas.

Anac monitors cases

THE National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) informed this Sunday, the 9th, that is monitoring cases of respiratory diseases caused in pilots, flight attendants and other professionals in the air sector. The agency emphasized that it also monitors the operational measures taken by companies to minimize the impacts caused by flight delays and cancellations, ensuring compliance with the provision of assistance to passengers.

“In order to anticipate possible impacts on aviation and assist in the airline companies’ action plan, the Agency had already contacted representatives of airlines, airports, concessionaires, Auxiliary Air Transport Service Companies and health control agencies and of health. The Agency has worked to preserve the health of professionals and passengers who work and use air transport”, replied Anac, in a statement.

The agency reminds that the passenger whose flight is delayed or canceled will be entitled to assistance provided by the airlines, as provided for in Resolution 400/2016. Anac also recommends that passengers accompany the flight confirmation through the services available by airlines such as applications, website and call center.

“To avoid any inconvenience before or after the trip, it is important that passengers know their rights and duties and be aware of the information provided in the transport contract”, completes Anac, indicating the rules on the agency’s website through the link: https: //www.gov.br/anac/pt-br/assuntos/passengers. / WITH EDUARDO RODRIGUES, FROM BRASÍLIA

Flights from Latam affected