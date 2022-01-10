Latam cancels flights in Porto Alegre after increase in Covid and influenza cases | Rio Grande do Sul

The increase in cases of Covid-19 and influenza caused the airline Latam to cancel four flights that leave or arrive at Salgado Filho Airport, in Porto Alegre. Two flights would be carried out this Sunday (9), while the other two were scheduled for Monday (10).

In Brazil, the company canceled 47 domestic and international flights scheduled until January 16, which represents about 1% of the company’s scheduled flights for the month. Read the note below.

On its social networks, the airline asked customers to check flight status before heading to the airport at latam.com/statusdevoo. Customers who had their flight changed may reschedule the trip without penalty and fare difference or request a refund of the ticket without penalty, according to Latam.

In case of doubts, the company offers telephone service channels: 0300-570-5700, for all of Brazil, 4002-5700, for capital cities, or (+55) (11) 40025700, for calls from abroad.

All four flights departing or arriving in Porto Alegre are connected to Congonhas airport, in São Paulo. See the list of canceled flights:

  • January 9th: LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre, at 9:50 am), LA3392 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas, at 6:15 pm)
  • January, 10: LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre, at 4:00 pm), LA3806 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas, at 6:15 pm)

LATAM informs that, due to the recent increase in cases of Covid-19 and Influenza in the general population, it had to cancel in Brazil about 1% of domestic and international flights scheduled by the company in and to/from the country throughout the entire period. January. Porto Alegre had two flights impacted this Sunday and another two tomorrow will also be affected.

