Leaks and stench: how is the hotel where Djokovic is isolated in Australia – 09/01/2022

The hotel where tennis player Novak Djokovic is “stayed” in Australia is quite different from what the world number 1 has become accustomed to during his successful career. Isolated after entering the country without having been vaccinated against covid-19, the Serb is in the same building where immigrants are barred in the country: a place with leaks and bad smell in the bathroom.

The reports were given by immigrants who have been detained at the site for up to a year to “Fantastic”, from TV Globo. In addition to structural problems, food is also a cause for complaint. One of the immigrants who is in the place says that “a dog would refuse to eat that”.

Those in the building are not allowed to leave, windows are sealed and exercise is prohibited after the gym caught fire last year.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player has been isolated since Thursday (6) in a hotel in Melbourne, waiting for the Australian court to look into his case after his lawyers appealed the decision of authorities in Australia to cancel his visa.

understand the case

Djokovic’s entry into Australia has been a matter of debate for weeks as the Serb refuses to prove whether he was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Several local authorities have spent the last few days reiterating that the tennis player would only enter the country if he presented the vaccination schedule.

However, the Australian Open granted Djokovic a medical exception for playing even without proving his vaccination. The decision to let the Serb into the country would have been taken jointly with an agency of the Australian Ministry of Health. Despite this, when he landed at Tullamarine Airport at dawn on Wednesday, 05 (local time), he was stopped by the federal customs service.

With that, there were more than seven hours of uncertainty about the entry or not of the tennis player in Australia, and Djokovic’s visa was denied.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison used his social media to comment on the tennis player’s visa cancellation. “Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above those rules. Our strong border policies have been instrumental in giving Australia one of the lowest death rates in the world due to COVID. We remain vigilant,” he wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Djokovic has publicly criticized mandatory vaccination against covid-19 and since the beginning of the pandemic he has been skeptical about the risks of the disease.

It is important to mention that the coronavirus vaccine, as is consensus among experts, has been the main factor in reducing deaths from the disease worldwide. More than 5.4 million people have been victims of the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 600 thousand in Brazil.