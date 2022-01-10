Leonardo’s wife gives an unusual response to the follower about a fan hitting on her husband: ‘I get away’

Married to Leonardo countryman for 26 years, Poliana Rocha surprised her followers by answering a question in Instagram stories about her husband’s jealousy.

A follower wanted to know what she would do if a fan hit on the singer, and Poliana’s response is surprising.

“I go away and leave it to him. Anyway, the situation is not with me!”, she wrote.

Poliana had already made people talk in October, when she answered questions from fans on the web and stated that she forgave her husband’s betrayals.

“Have you been saddened by some criticisms of your 25 years of marriage?”, asked a netizen.

“It came out on several sites and I was super grateful for people’s affection, but there are a lot of nasty comments calling me a horn, cuckold, that I was with him for money! life story, of overcoming difficulties! I even read some, but I felt sorry for the person who made the comment, not for me. Yes, I was betrayed, very open, I allowed myself to forgive, I overcame and built a beautiful family! The credit is mine, how am I going to feel bad?”, Poliana replied at the time.

She also stated that she has not had a fight with Leonardo in three years. “When I allowed myself to forgive him, I swore to myself that I would never talk about these matters (the betrayals) again, and so I do!” he explained.