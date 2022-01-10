Lilia Cabral laments tragedy in Capitol Hill

The actress Lilia Cabral used their social networks this Sunday morning (9), to regret the tragedy that occurred in Capitólio, in the interior of Minas Gerais last Saturday (8), and that took the lives of tourists who walked through the place.

Through Instagram, the artist posted images from a newspaper showing the sad news, and in the caption, he shared his feelings with the victims’ relatives. “There are things you don’t know where to start and what to think. A rock falls in the exact place where tourists enjoyed their first days of the year, it’s an unimaginable sadness.”, she began.

“The everyday surprises of tragedies, which are happening in Brazil and in the world, is not simply, because it can happen, no one is free and other catch phrases that we always hear, but the world is well spoiled, Brazil goes together.”, she continued.

“The image didn’t come out of my head”

Like many people, Lilia Cabral said she was also horrified by the tragic accident scene. “When I saw it on TV, the image didn’t come out of my head. Families who are experiencing this tragic impact, my deep feelings. Families that lost everything because of the rain, we will continue to help. These times are not easy and there is no point in denying it.”, she finished.

According to information from G1, so far, the death of eight people, victims of the rock collapse in the Furnas Lake canyon, in Capitólio (MG) was confirmed. At least four others are still missing, according to the Fire Department.

