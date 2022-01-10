List of ‘BBB 22’ participants gets release date

With one week left for the premiere of “Big Brother Brasil 22”, the public can’t stand the anxiety for the official list of participants. But this mystery already has a date to come to an end: Thursday, the 13th. The information was confirmed by Patrícia Poeta in the “Meeting”.

“Thursday now they will kill our curiosity”, said Patricia, who went to the audience of the program to joke with fans about how long they would last on TV Globo’s reality show.

schedule maintained

Director of TV Globo, Boninho used social media to make it clear that the “BBB 22” schedule is maintained and is still in full swing. The reason was to deny possible changes due to the Covid-19 outbreak behind the scenes of the attraction.

“At the moment, it’s a lie, fake news. The ‘BBB’ team is not 100% with Covid-19, the scenography and production staff are not with coronavirus. We had some casualties, naturally, but the rhythm remains the same. Our Camila , the scenography director, is all in one piece, everything is fine… Keep up the game”, said Ana Furtado’s husband.

more tips

Meanwhile, Boninho took advantage of this Monday morning to give new tips to the participants. The director of TV Globo also joked that he has been “nice with these tips”. Among the information given are “There are people who love seafood… Just don’t fall for the xepa”, “who cries for nothing” and “full of quirks”. Check out the full list here.