Liverpool is scared, but advances in the FA Cup with two of Fabinho and heel of Firmino

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 4-1 and advanced to the fourth stage of the FA Cup

THE Liverpool he even got scared, but he won the Shrewsbury Town by a 4-1 turn and advanced to the fourth stage of the FA Cup. The teams faced each other this Sunday (09) at Anfield, in a match that had exclusive broadcast for Star+ subscribers.

The Reds were surprised and left behind on the scoreboard with a goal from Udoh, but managed the triumph with Kaide Gordon, Fabinho (twice) and Firmino, confirming favoritism.

The duel against the English third division team marked the return of Jürgen Klopp to the bench after the coach fulfilled isolation by the protocol of COVID-19.

And all the technical difference between the two squads was shown in ball possession, with the home team dominating almost 90% of the actions in the game.

But as having the ball doesn’t necessarily mean winning, it was modest Shrewsbury who took the lead.

In the first onslaught of the attack, Ogbeta took off from the left at speed and crossed the area. Konaté faltered in the cut and left Udoh free to duck into the back of the net.

Even with the adverse score, Liverpool maintained their dominance of the match and did not take long to reach their goal. And it came out of the feet of young Kaide Gordon, just 17, one of Klopp’s bets on the match. The attacker filled his foot to beat Marosi and make everything equal on the scoreboard.

The upset came with a hesitation from Shrewsbury. Ebanks-Landell put his hand to ward off an overhead cross and the referee awarded the penalty. In charge, Fabinho hit hard to put the Reds at an advantage in the match and reassure the fans in Anfield.

With the Liverpool youth mission carried out, Klopp also took the opportunity to run the group in the second half and sent Roberto Firmino to the field. And there was time for the Brazilian to write down a great goal.

Taking advantage of a ball hit in the area, the forward showed opportunism and surprised goalkeeper Marosi in the submission, scoring the third for the Reds.

There was still time for Fabinho to score another one in stoppage time, closing the score at 4-1.

Championship situation

Liverpool advances to the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Shrewsbury Town is eliminated.

The guy: Fabinho

Experienced in midfield, he scored with a penalty and was the commander of Liverpool’s comeback in the tense moment of the match and even made the second at the end of the match. He showed that he remains a pillar of Jürgen Klopp’s team.

It was bad: Konaté

He faltered in the marking in the moment of attack by Shrewsbury Town and could have deflected the ball that ended up in Udoh’s goal.

upcoming games

Liverpool return to the field on Thursday (13), against the arsenal, for the semifinal of the English League Cup. Shrewsbury Town will face the Crewe away from home, next Saturday (15), by the League One.

Datasheet

LIVERPOOL 4 X 1 SHREWSBURY TOWN

GOALS: Kaide Gordon (34′), Fabinho (44′ and 90’+3′) and Roberto Firmino (78′) for Liverpool; Daniel Udoh (27′) for Shrewsbury Town

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk and Robertson (Tsimikas); Fabinho, Morton (Norris), Dixon-Bonner (Firmino), Woltman (Minamino) and Curtis Jones; Kaide Gordon (Frauendorf). TECHNICIAN: Jurgen Klopp.

Shrewsbury Town: Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell and Nurse; Davis, Leahy (Caton), Vela, Ogbeta (Pierre) and Bennett (Daniels); Bowman (Bloxham) and Udoh (Janneh). TECHNICIAN: Steve Cotterill