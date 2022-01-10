London Hospital may lose 1,000 employees who do not accept to be vaccinated – 01/09/2022 – World

The Covid vaccine mandate for workers in the UK’s public health system, the NHS, has lit a red alert in several managers. With hospitals saturated due to high infections, they fear losing a considerable part of the workforce with employees who do not accept to receive the immunizing agent.

The size of the problem becomes clearer the closer the date the rule goes into effect—April 1st. The King’s College hospital in London alone, for example, could lose 1,000 employees who did not get vaccinated and do not intend to be vaccinated, said professor Clive Kay, head of the hospital, in an interview with the Sunday Morning program, on the BBC, this Sunday ( 9).

Kay said hospital management is urgently working to encourage staff to get immunized to avoid losing personnel as the capital sees a spike in new cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant. Of the 14 thousand workers at the site, 10% have not yet completed the vaccination schedule.

Mandatory vaccination for health workers was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government in December. Sajid Javid, Health Secretary, said the move was justified because doctors and nurses have a responsibility to keep their patients safe and that he was giving 12 weeks so everyone could have time to take the two doses of the immunizer.

The rule also received the green light from the British Parliament later that month, by 385 votes in favor of 100 against, but it soon began to be questioned by unions in the area, who claimed fear of the professional exodus that it could provoke.

It is projected that 90% of NHS employees have received both doses of vaccine, but a sizable contingent of 103,000 workers have not. There are hospitals where only 80% of staff have completed the vaccination schedule, says the government.

The situation has turned into a critical point due to the cascade effect observed: with the rise in cases, more and more employees are getting sick and are away from work, which further burdens hospitals.

The number of workers laid off from the NHS because of Covid grew by 60% in the first week of January, compared to the previous week, according to Nursing Times magazine, and the government even called in the Armed Forces, which sent 200 soldiers to help the hospitals in the next three weeks.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected by omicron and, since December, it has registered consecutive records of new cases. The moving average of infections this Saturday (8) was 176 thousand — the record was registered days before, on Wednesday (5), with 182,000. The country has 14.3 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths, although with a slight increase in recent weeks, does not register the same high as the number of infections — something ensured by the advance of immunization, according to specialists. Still, the United Kingdom passed the 150,000 death mark as a result of Covid this Saturday, becoming the seventh country in the world to do so, after the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

When visiting King’s College hospital last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid was provoked by one of those present. He questioned the employees about what they thought about mandatory vaccination, until a doctor contradicted the expectations of the answer: “I was not vaccinated, nor do I want to be vaccinated”.

The official said he refuses to receive the immunizing agent because he believes he has natural immunity, since he already had the coronavirus, and asked the secretary to reconsider the obligatory nature of the vaccine. Javid tries to ignore the comment and throws the question to other people present, who don’t respond. He then limits himself to saying that he respects the opinion, but that the government is being advised by the best experts in the field. The scenes were recorded by Sky News channel.

The UK has more than 18,000 patients hospitalized with Covid, with 868 of them requiring mechanical ventilation, according to government data. So far, 82.9% of the population over 12 years old has received both doses of the vaccine, and 61.7% have already taken the booster dose.