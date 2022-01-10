Looking for cookies, Mariana Rios kisses João Guilherme | Column Fabia Oliveira

After publicly denying that she kissed actor Bruno Montaleone and complaining that she doesn’t like to see her name circulating in the media as an affair of some famous people, Mariana Rios decided to ‘cookie’ with what she had just criticized.

The actress appeared kissing actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, in an Instagram publication in which she made fun of the moment. “Oh Mother! Look how João Guilherme is at the ball”, she wrote.

Last Friday, when denying an affair with Bruno Monteleone, Mariana Rios vented on news about her alleged involvement with famous people. “I’m not much for talking about my personal life, but now I felt a certain need, because now it’s bothering me a little. For some time now my name has been coming out saying ‘Mariana is leaving’, ‘Mariana was seen kissing’… There isn’t a photo, a test and every hour they put me with a different person”, she began.

“It’s really annoying, because sometimes there’s a story related to someone who is suddenly with someone else and I’m in the middle of this mess. Stop Please. Just stop! Wow, I keep getting the fame and I don’t even lie in bed”, complained the actress.