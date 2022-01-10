Los Angeles Galaxy is interested in Douglas Costa; Guild denies contacts | Guild

Douglas Costa’s future remains uncertain. The shirt 10 is the target of interest from the Los Angeles Galaxy, from the United States. But that has not yet been translated into contact, as revealed by President Romildo Bolzan in a conversation with the ge. Grêmio’s re-presentation is scheduled for this Monday.

read more

+ Grêmio prepares a primer for Diego Souza

As the ge found out, Galaxy representatives are in Brazil — the club had already made contacts with the player during 2021. The forward even had a plan to work in the United States, but a future project and not for the current moment back in Brazil .

It’s not new that Major League Soccer (MLS) teams have put you on the radar. Douglas Costa also aroused the interest of clubs in Qatar, in addition to São Paulo and Atlético-MG.

Behind the scenes, Grêmio directors do not rule out negotiating the attacker due to the financial weight of the contract. But only if some club assumes the values ​​of the hit and, of course, it is in the player’s interest.

The shirt 10 will have a conversation with the president to settle issues of the future. The agreement between club and athlete contains bonuses to be paid semiannually. As the ge found out, the next installment, in February, is BRL 2.5 million — the total amount in 2022 reaches BRL 8 million.

Market Center: Understand Grêmio’s renegotiation with Douglas Costa

It is on this value, equivalent to the payroll that Tricolor intends to pay in 2022, that there will be an attempt to change. Generally, the amounts of gloves go into the monthly remuneration account when talking about the amounts that the athletes receive from the clubs. But they are not necessarily paid every month.

There is still an automatic renewal in the contract that extends Douglas’s connection to Grêmio until the end of 2023 if Juventus does not express an intention to renew with the attacker.

Douglas Costa expressed interest in following the Arena in the season after the controversy at the end of 2021. Last week, he again caused a controversial episode by scheduling a new wedding party. The celebration would take place on January 19, already in the middle of the pre-season.

The direction said they are not aware of the episode, but the conversations with the player will serve to smooth out rough edges and try to define new steps in the future.