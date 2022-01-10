Lucas leaves the bench, scares off zebra and commands Tottenham’s comeback in the FA Cup

Brasileiro started out rested by Antonio Conte, but entered the second half alongside Harry Kane and avoided an elimination for Morecambe, in the English 3rd division.

The zebra showed up in London this Sunday (9), but was amazed thanks to Lucas Moura and Harry Kane. For the FA Cup, the tottenham received the Morecambe, from the 3rd English division, and lost, but won 3-1 with goals from Winks and the two forwards, who came off the bench in the final stretch.

Tottenham started the game with total domination, but went into half-time losing 1-0 thanks to captain Anthony O’Connor. After a corner kick, no Tottenham player moved the ball away from the area and the defender took advantage, finishing with a volley and opening the score in the 33rd minute.

In the final stage, after 23 minutes of domination not reflected in goals, Antonio Conte ‘appealed’. the italian took from Him Alli, Ndombélé and Bryan Gil for put the steering wheel Oliver Skipp and forwards Harry Kane and Lucas Moura. The substitutions were much celebrated by the fans.

scaring the zebra

After the popular substitutions, who tied the game was Harry Winks at 29 minutes. The shirt 8 took a free kick without an angle and apparently tried to cross, but covered goalkeeper Carson and left everything the same in London.

In the final stretch, the ‘luxury reserves’ ensured victory. At 40 minutes, Lucas he stole the ball in midfield, took off into the area, dribbled the goalkeeper and turned the game around. Soon after, at 43, Kane received in the area and finished low with incredible coolness, in the corner, knocked the zebra off for good and closed the score 3-1.

upcoming games

Tottenham returns to the field next Wednesday (12), when they face the Chelsea for the return of the semifinals of the English League Cup with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+. The Spurs play at home again and need to reverse the two-goal disadvantage built by the Blues on the way.

Morecambe faces AFC Wimbledon next Saturday (15) trying to start a run in League One and move away from the relegation zone.

Datasheet

GOALS: Winks, Lucas and Kane (Tottenham); O’Connor (Morecambe)

TOTTENHAM: Gollini; Doherty, Tanganga, Rodon, Davies and Sessegnon (Emerson Royal); Winks, Lo Celso (Scarlett) and Ndombélé (Skipp); Dele Alli (Kane) and Gil (Lucas). Technician: Antonio Conte

MORECAMBE: Carson; Cooney, McLaughlin, O’Connor, Bedeau (Gibson) and Leigh; Diagouraga (Wildig), McLoughlin and McCalmont; Ayunga (Obika) and Stockton. Technician: Steve Robinson