Luciano Huck is accused of ‘humiliating the poor’ after a young man crying on Domingão · TV News

Luciano Huck presented a new painting at Domingão with Huck this Sunday (9), and one participant burst out crying with emotion. On social media, the presenter was accused once again of “humiliating the poor” on the Globo program. “Luciano Huck has already found a way to make the poor cry,” opined a netizen.

In Believe Whoever You Want, three anonymous people claim a story they lived, and a group of famous people need to find out who is the true owner of the narrative. The first story was “I fished a tambaqui weighing 37 kilos”, being the real Divino Vicente da Silva.

One of the first-round liars, however, is a producer of fishing content on YouTube and was thrilled with the opportunity to appear on national television on Huck’s show. “This is going to change my life,” declared Elly Síranno, moving Flávia Alessandra, Father Fábio de Mello, Luis Miranda and Mariana Santos.

The youtuber explained that he was touched when Flávia asked if he had been fishing since he was a child because it was his grandmother who taught him the sport and she died without being able to see him on TV.

On Twitter, several profiles criticized the presenter for the frame. “January 9, 2022 and Luciano Huck has already managed to put poor people crying on TV,” criticized a woman identified only as Carolina. “Huck almost [sic] enjoying because the guy cried on the show,” said Vanessa Alvanier.

“My God, Huck doesn’t miss the opportunity to humiliate the poor anyway,” wrote an unidentified netizen. “Luciano Huck managed to transform a painting about discovering a liar into a whimper,” lamented the page by a user named Gustavo.

“Luciano Huck humiliating a poor man again”, understood Hanna “Cm”. “Look… I keep giving Huck a vote of confidence on Sunday, but what a bad picture,” said Carla Teixeira. “Take Luciano Huck off the show. He’s not up to the schedule”, asked Sergio Gomes.

Check out some reactions:

