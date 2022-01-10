Luiz Adriano negotiates to be a new team striker who will compete in Libertadores

Key in the achievements of the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Conmebol Libertadores in the 2020 season like palm trees, the center forward Luiz Adriano negotiates a transfer to the Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay. The information was verified by the ESPN.com.br.

With no space in the alviverde squad for 2022, whose photo was even taken from the club’s official website in the forward position, Luiz Adriano even flirted with a possible return to International. However, with the change of plans by names like Yuri Alberto, the arrival of Wesley Moraes and Luiz’s high salary, there was no progress in the negotiations.

The 34-year-old forward was linked to Palmeiras until June 2023, but was released by the football department after experiencing a sharp drop in performance in 2021 and still coming into conflict with the crowd amidst the downturn.

Starting center forward with Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Abel Ferreira, Luiz Adriano ended up becoming the last option in the alviverde attack. In all, in 2021, the experienced name scored just five goals and conceded four assists in 35 games.

Luiz Adriano went from being an ‘almost idol’ of Palmeiras to a name chased by the fans, who asked for more delivery and results from the experienced in the field, especially after the brilliant 2020 season. in the 2-1 victory over the sport, at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship.

After noting the equalizing goal in an opportunistic move, Luiz left celebrating, making a sign of ‘silence’ to the stadium stands, which quickly turned against the center forward. Still down with coach Abel Ferreira, the ex-Colorado no longer had the mood to stay in Verdão.

In a press conference held last week, Anderson Barros, director of the club, confirmed that Luiz Adriano was no longer part of Palmeiras’ plans for 2022.

“Regarding Luiz Adriano, we worked with him for two seasons, he participated in this process, but we understood that there would be the end of a cycle, communicating the athlete himself in the most transparent way possible that we would be looking for a new path for him. A decision which will be taken together, but Luiz Adriano is not part of the initial planning of Palmeiras,” said the director.