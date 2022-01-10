Malcolm McLean, the visionary who invented shipping containers and revolutionized global commerce

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Malcolm McLean, the visionary who invented shipping containers and revolutionized global commerce 5 Views

Malcolm McLean

Credit, Maersk

Photo caption,

Malcolm McLean wondered how containers could create a new international trading system

About 90% of international trade is transported by sea. Computers from China, T-shirts from Bangladesh, copper from Chile, cars from Japan, tomatoes from Spain—everything you can imagine travels in one of the 20,000 metal crates that a cargo ship typically carries.

A steel box with 548,000 bananas, 55 refrigerators, 400 televisions, 13,000 bottles of cachaça or a car.

“Globalization as we know it today would not have been possible without the container,” says Marc Levinson, economist, historian and author of books like The box, in which it explains how innovation enabled the expansion of international trade, and Out of the box, in which it reflects on the history and future of globalization.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

49% of workers plan to look for a new job in 2022 – Economy

The future of work is now, it shows itself to be flexible and in favor …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved