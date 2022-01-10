Malcolm McLean, the visionary who invented shipping containers and revolutionized global commerce

3 hours ago

Credit, Maersk Photo caption, Malcolm McLean wondered how containers could create a new international trading system

About 90% of international trade is transported by sea. Computers from China, T-shirts from Bangladesh, copper from Chile, cars from Japan, tomatoes from Spain—everything you can imagine travels in one of the 20,000 metal crates that a cargo ship typically carries.

A steel box with 548,000 bananas, 55 refrigerators, 400 televisions, 13,000 bottles of cachaça or a car.

“Globalization as we know it today would not have been possible without the container,” says Marc Levinson, economist, historian and author of books like The box, in which it explains how innovation enabled the expansion of international trade, and Out of the box, in which it reflects on the history and future of globalization.

Little attention had been paid to containers until this year’s supply chain crisis (derived from the covid-19 pandemic), which left many of the products we regularly consume stranded in one of the ports through which goods transit.

The fact is, we cannot live without them. Though history tells us it wasn’t always like this.

The first commercially successful container voyage took place in April 1956 aboard a converted military ship, the Ideal X, which transported 58 containers from New Jersey to Texas, where 58 trucks awaited her arrival to transport the goods.

The architect of the crossing was Malcom McLean, the visionary creator of the modern commercial shipping system with containers.

We could call him “Mister Container”, recognizing that he was the one who invented the logistics system, in addition to the metal box itself.

how the idea came about

Before McLean—a trucking entrepreneur born in 1914 to a North Carolina farm family—used the container as the linchpin of his commercial empire, shipping was almost a nightmare.

In the 1950s, the logistics of loading and unloading ships was a huge challenge in itself.

The stevedores in charge of the task stacked, for example, barrels of olives and soap boxes on a wooden pallet.

This was hoisted with a thick rope and deposited in the ship’s hold, where other stevedores accommodated each item to optimize space as much as possible and so that the cargo would not move at sea.

There used to be cranes and forklifts available, but in the end many of the goods ended up being loaded by hand.

It was far more dangerous work than manufacturing or construction. In large ports, every few weeks, there was a fatality.

Loading and unloading a ship took the same number of days as a sea voyage.

There had to be a better way to do this. And that’s the answer McLean found.

The businessman worked in the field of land transport of goods.

He started with a single truck during the harsh years of the Great Depression and ended up with a fleet of 1,700 vehicles when he sold the company in the mid-1950s.

McLean was convinced that the use of containers was the future of international trade — but for that, a whole logistical chain was needed that would make the business model viable and convince everyone who participated in the old system that they should transform it.

The first challenge: how to convince others

For a start, road haulage companies, shipping companies and ports could not agree on a common standard for container manufacturing.

There were also the powerful unions at the ports, which resisted the idea because most dockworkers would lose their jobs.

On the other hand, the authorities that regulated heavy loads in the United States also preferred the status quo.

Different rules established how much shipping companies and truck companies should charge.

Why not allow them to cover what the market dictates? Or allow them to come together and offer an integrated service?

No, the first response was a direct opposition to McLean’s ideas.

Despite the difficulties, the entrepreneur continued to work on a way to manufacture containers that could fit the needs of a ship and a truck capable of transporting the same metal box full of products.

Until the day he got his big client: the US Army.

the war in vietnam

McLean took advantage of a legal loophole to gain control of a shipping company and a trucking company.

Then, when the dockers went on strike, he took advantage of the downtime to bring the old ships up to the specifications of the new containers.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The US Army was a key customer

And it encouraged the New York Port Authority to create a container hub next to the city’s wharf.

But the biggest move came in 1960, when McLean sold the idea of ​​container shipping to the military.

The army saw McLean’s proposal as the solution to its problems of sending military equipment to Vietnam.

Container shipping is much more efficient if it is part of a comprehensive logistics system, so the US military was an ideal customer.

In addition, McLean realized that when he returned from Vietnam, his ships could bring in containers full of payloads from Japan, the world’s fastest growing economy.

And so the transpacific commercial relationship began in earnest.

seven decades of evolution

A relationship precipitated by a war that ended up becoming the foundation of what is now the international trading system.

Currently, the entire management of maritime transport is carried out using computers, which control each of the containers that move through a global logistical system.

Refrigerated containers are placed in the hull, where there is electricity and temperature monitors, and the heaviest ones in the bottom.

And while the cranes load the ship, they unload other containers.

“Of course, not everyone is enjoying the benefits of this revolution,” said Tim Harford, one of the authors of the BBC series “50 Things That Made the Modern Economy.”

Many ports in poorer countries, such as those in sub-Saharan Africa, resemble those in New York in the 1950s.

However, given these exceptions, goods can now be transported faster and cheaper to an increasing number of destinations.

“And that happens, in large part, thanks to the container,” concludes Harford.