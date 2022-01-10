Man found dead was treating hepatitis in a hospital in the Capital – Capital

A man was admitted to the hospital on December 25 and reportedly had an outbreak and fled

Washington disappeared the day after he checked into the unit (Photo: Personal Archive)

The body of a man identified as Washington Lins de Souza, 35, found in a state of decomposition in a forest area inside the São Julião Hospital grounds, in Bairro Nova Lima in Campo Grande, was found by family members after 40 minutes of searching.

According to the victim’s wife, Flavia Alcântara da Silva, 39, Washington was admitted to hospital on December 25 for hepatitis treatment and disappeared the next day. On the day of the disappearance, the hospital management informed the family that the patient had an “outbreak” and ended up fleeing the unit.

“He was admitted to hospital to treat his hepatitis, but they said he had an outbreak saying he was looking for his six-year-old daughter. He was medicated, but the next day they informed him that he had disappeared”, reports his wife.

Flávia also says that her husband suffered from some lapses of memory loss and as soon as they learned of the disappearance, they began to search the region. “Once in a while he lost his memory momentarily. Hospital staff said they searched all over the land and didn’t find him. Today we asked to search and in 40 minutes of searching we found the body near a wall already in a state of decomposition. We recognized him for a dental plaque and for the deficiency he had in the little finger of his hand”, concludes the widow.

To the Campo Grande News, the delegate on duty Rodrigo Cacapum, informed that apparently the body does not show signs of violence and that there is no way to determine the time it was there. A necropapilloscopic examination will now be required to confirm the victim’s identity.

“Apparently there are elements to say that the victim was missing, but given the state of decomposition, I preferred to ask for the identification test. There were no signs of violence. When we arrived, family members and hospital staff were already there and provided details that it was Washington”, pointed out the delegate.

The man was still in infirmary clothing. THE Campo Grande News contacted Hospital São Julião and is awaiting their return.