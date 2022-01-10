Manchester United coach guarantees Cavani’s stay: “Sets an example to young people” | english football

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick has ensured that striker Edinson Cavani will remain in place until the end of the season. With a contract valid until June 30 this year, the 34-year-old Uruguayan was the target of interest from several clubs, such as Corinthians, Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Juventus.

“Edi told me that I could count on him until the end of the season and that he would continue to do his best to be a role model for the younger players. He has a lot of experience and a great work ethic – said the coach on Sunday to the club’s official channels.

“I definitely won’t let him go,” Manchester United coach says of Cavani

Cavani alongside Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick — Photo: Getty Images

Cavani played just 11 games for Manchester United this season, being only four as a starter, and scored two goals. In 2020/21, the performance was much better: 39 games (18 as a reserve) and 17 goals.

“If he starts, he’s always happy and will give it his all. But even when he doesn’t play, he will try to be the best example for others.