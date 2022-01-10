Manchester United manager reveals that Cavani made his wish clear: ‘We talk for half an hour’

Uruguay has a contract until June 2022 and is in the sights of Corinthians

Edinson Cavani told the acting coach of Manchester United, Ralph Rangnick, which will stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Cavani, who has a contract until June 2022, is linked to a transfer in January to the Barcelona or a return to South America, where he is in the crosshairs of the Corinthians. But Rangnick said the 34-year-old has promised to stay until the end of the season.

“I told him that if it were up to me I would like him to stay“Rangnick said.

“I had a conversation with him [na quinta-feira]. He walked into my office and we talked for almost half an hour and he told me he would definitely stay and would like to stay until the end of the season.”

“Not just because I told him he should stay or has to stay, he did it on his own and told me I can count on him to stay until the end of the season and do his best and be a role model for young people. players”.

“If he must play from the beginning, he is available and happy to play.”

“Even if he isn’t playing he will try to be the best role model he can be for the other players and for me this is good news.”

United faces the Aston Villa this Monday (10), at 4:55 pm, for the third round of the FA Cup. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The club has not lifted a trophy since winning the Europa League under the command of Jose Mourinho, and Rangnick promised to pick a strong team against Villa de Steven Gerrard.



Villa have already won at Old Trafford this season – a 1-0 victory in September – and since Gerrard’s appointment they have moved up to the 13th placement, despite losing his last two games to Chelsea and Brentford.

“I have always been a huge fan, supporter and admirer of the FA Cup,” said Rangnick.

“For me it’s a very important competition. For sure we will try to play with our best team possible in this game. We take the game as seriously as we can and hope to get one round later, but for that we have to be successful against the Aston Villa”.

“We know it won’t be an easy game because, especially after they changed coach, they’ve been doing well. They won four games and lost four, three of them against top teams. It takes a high level of performance to be successful. “