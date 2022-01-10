News Summary:

Maraisa hit on Sergio Marone on Twitter

The singer seems to have regretted it and deleted the comments a few minutes later

Maiara’s sister has been single for almost a year

Maraisa wastes no time and already has a new target. Single for almost a year, Maiara’s sister used social media to hit on Sergio Marone, SBT presenter. In a post on Twitter, the handsome ended up receiving the onslaught of the singer.

“Hi, my name is Maraisa. Do you always come here?”, asked Maraisa, who soon realized how difficult it was to succeed in her onslaught. “Me here traveling, right? I would never have chances with Sergio Marone.

It seems that the singer regretted the posts, as a few minutes later she deleted the comments. But as they say on the internet: the print is eternal.

The publication drew laughs from its followers, who raised the tag Maraisa Puro Golpe. In the opinion of fans, the singer is not ashamed to show up and go on top of her love interests.

The followers decided to rescue some of the singer’s old publications to prove the thesis of how she uses her power of seduction to get what she wants.

In previous posts on Twitter, she has revealed her dread of parking her car in a building’s garage because it is too narrow, but always asks to find someone to help her. “I make an angel face and ask: ‘Man, maneuver for me? I love you.’ And that’s how I live”, says one of the messages.

Recently, in a live, Maiara’s sister showed the book she chose to read at the beginning of the year, entitled Manual da Mulher Solteira, a self-help guide with reflections by women about their love misadventures.