Marília Mendonça’s mother feels her daughter’s presence when she hugs her grandson· TV News

Ruth Moreira confessed that she feels the presence of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) as she hugs Léo Mendonça Huff, her grandson. On Saturday (8), the mother of the queen of suffering shared a record with the child and vented about the importance of this exchange of affection during the period of mourning caused by the loss of her daughter.

“We live like this. I hug her in you, and you in me. You’re the love of the love of my life,” Ruth declared in a post made by Instagram’s Stories tool.

On December 2, the matriarch had made an appeal to Marília’s fans. “I’m just asking for respect. This is the family God has designed to take care of Leo,” wrote Ruth, who appeared with his father on the little one’s birthday record.

Ruth Moreira and Léo Mendonça Huff

Léo is Marília’s only child, the result of the singer’s relationship with Murilo Huff. After Marília’s death in a plane crash on November 5, Léo was raised by his father and Ruth, in shared custody.

The singer said that he and his ex-mother-in-law did not think of another way to continue raising the child.

In an interview with Fantástico, shortly after the tragedy, Huff stated that he had exchanged messages with Marília on the day of the plane crash and that the singer’s last request was for him to take care of the couple’s son.

“It looked like she was saying goodbye, because saying just that the day it happened.”