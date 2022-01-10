Market lowers again projection for high GDP in 2022 and estimates Selic at 11.75%, says BC | Economy

Financial market analysts have again reduced the estimate of the increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022. The market is now evaluating a 0.28% increase. Last week, the estimate was that the indicator rose 0.36%.

The information is contained in the “Focus” report, released this Monday (10) by the Central Bank (BC). This is the second bulletin released in 2022.

The survey is the result of projections from more than 100 financial institutions on indices such as inflation, GDP, exchange rate, among others.

Analysts also project that the selic rate, the economy’s basic interest rate, will be at 11.75% at the end of 2022. In last week’s bulletin, the expectation was that it would end the year at 11.50%.

This forecast assumes an increase in the basic interest rate for the economy in this year that is beginning. After seven consecutive rises, the Selic rate is at 9.25% per year.

Analysts consulted by BC reduced for the fifth week in a row the inflation forecast for 2021 – from 10.01% to 9.99%. The forecast for the year 2022 remained at 5.03%.

The inflation forecast remains above the target system ceiling for next year (5%). The central inflation target for 2022 is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%.