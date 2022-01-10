Marko pins Leclerc after 7th place 2021: “Unmasked by Sainz”

Charles Leclerc saw Carlos Sainz win internal Ferrari competition in his first year (Photo: Ferarri)

SAINZ BRILLIANT AND ALONSO ABOVE THAN EXPECTED: THE SPANISH IN F1 IN 2021

Red Bull sports consultant Helmut Marko also heads the team’s driver development program and is intimately acquainted with the talents revealed by Milton Keynes’ team. And after Carlos Sainz’s beautiful season in his first year with Ferrari, the Austrian sees the Spaniard “unmasking” Charles Leclerc — considered “the next world champion for Ferrari” by boss Mattia Binotto — with fifth place in the Drivers’ World Championship. Despite this, Marko sees a long way to go to the level of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

“The stated goal is the world title,” Marko told German magazine Auto Motor und Sport about Red Bull’s aspirations for 2022. “But with such a big rule change, you can never be sure. We and Mercedes have the potential, the people and the continuity. This predicts a duel at the highest level. Especially with Hamilton and Verstappen, no other driver comes close”, he opined.

“The closest to them is [Lando] Norris,” continued Marko. “Leclerc was, as I can say, unmasked by Sainz”, fired the manager, who already worked with the Spanish driver at the time of his arrival in Formula 1.

Carlos was revealed precisely by the Red Bull Academy and his first participation was by Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri — in which he stayed from 2015 to 2017, when he moved to Renault. The #55 was still driven by McLaren before arriving at Ferrari in 2021.

Helmut Marko praised Carlos Sainz’s 2021 and took the opportunity to snipe Charles Leclerc (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

In his first year at Maranello’s team, Sainz scored 164.5 points, 5.5 goals more than Leclerc — who completed his third season on the team. It was the first time the Monegasque has lost an internal dispute in his single-seater career, and the Spaniard’s best appearance in a season, with four podiums won.

On the other hand, one of the most anticipated changes to the Formula 1 grid for 2022 will be the move of George Russell from Williams to Mercedes, replacing Valtteri Bottas. Marko believes the young Brit may be responsible for ‘stealing’ Hamilton some points, but believes Russell has yet to demonstrate the full potential he has on Saturdays in the races in the fast-paced qualifying laps.

“Russell will certainly be a bigger challenge for Hamilton,” said Marko, believing the former Williams driver will arrive at Mercedes with more hunger and ambition than his predecessor, Valtteri Bottas. “Rhetorically and politically, and also because he is English. He’s incredibly fast at ranking. In the races, however, the difference to Latifi was not so big. Russell needs to prove himself first,” he finished.

Charles Leclerc finished the 2021 championship in seventh place, 5.5 points and two positions behind Carlos Sainz (Photo: Ferrari)

