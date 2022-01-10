Masks do not affect breathing or pose a risk to exercise

Rovena Rosa / Brazil Agency

A survey by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo points out that the use of masks does not affect breathing or poses risks for healthy people in the practice of physical exercise. For the study, 17 men with a mean age of 30 years and 18 women with a mean age of 28 years, all healthy, were evaluated.

“We did it with the objective of investigating whether the use of masks during exercise hindered performance, the functioning of the body in people who do regular physical activity, but who are not athletes”, explains Professor Bruno Gualano, responsible for the study. For this, research participants ran on a treadmill with and without a protective mask, with monitoring of breathing, blood oxygenation and cardiac function.

For the work, the participants wore a three-layer cloth mask, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization. The exercises were performed at different intensities.

In the moderate and intense effort levels, only a small change in the inspiration effort was verified. “We observed, specifically, with the use of the mask, an increase in the inspiratory capacity. The individual had to inspire more with the mask than without it”, explains Gualano. Other than that, however, the body adapts to the protection item and there were no changes in people’s body response. “It didn’t change cardiac output or oxygen saturation, which was a concern we had”, adds the professor.

In the effort considered critical, which is the maximum load of exercise that a person can develop, the study showed that there was a loss of performance. According to Gualano, unlike what happens in other intensities, the body cannot compensate for the additional difficulty that the mask imposes on breathing. Thus, people end up reaching the limit faster than they would without the use of face protection.

However, not even at this level of effort were found significant changes in blood oxygenation or cardiac function. “There is no suggestive physiological change that could incur a risk to the practitioner’s health”, emphasizes the professor at the Faculty of Medicine.

The so-called critical effort level is when, explains Gualano, the person exercising is unable to speak during the task. At moderate and intense levels, the practitioner would be able to speak, even if panting.

To maintain good health and even for aesthetic reasons, the moderate and intense levels are, according to the professor, sufficient. “This intensity is enough to promote all the benefits that we know from physical exercise”, he points out.

Despite the test results showing that the use of a mask does not physically affect exercise practitioners, the questionnaire applied to the participants registered several complaints regarding the protection item.

“Overall they felt very bad about wearing the mask. People complained that with the mask they felt more heat, discomfort, greater fatigue, resistance”, enumerates the researcher.