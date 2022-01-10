Meet Ariana de Melo, Miss Ilhabela who will be at BBB22

Lock in pose? Model and Miss Ilhabela Ariana de Melo, 27, is yet another bet by Boninho to join the popcorn group at BBB22, which debuts on January 17th.

The digital influencer born in Pernambuco lives in São Paulo and has a dream to return to school: Ariana wants to be a doctor.

The model entered the universe of beauty contests when she was only 13 years old. Since then, he has walked on national and international catwalks.

With more than 70 thousand followers on Instagram, the girl has already been Miss Cascavel and Miss Paraná 2017, Miss Brasil Turismo Intercontinental 2018 and Miss Pernambuco Terra 2020.

