meet the planes of heads of state

Synonymous with power and luxury, the planes of the world’s leaders are often millionaire machines that guarantee safe and fast transport for the agents of the most diverse countries.

They lead presidents, kings, prime ministers, among others of the highest authorities of nations around the world. From exclusive models to adaptations of executive planes, there are several models that take over the skies with their respective representatives.

See below which are the planes of some of the main countries in the world.

Brazil — Airbus A319ACJ (Santos Dumont)

Brazil’s presidential plane, an A319 manufactured for executive transport Image: FAB

The Brazilian presidential plane is an Airbus 319ACJ, manufactured to be a VIP transport model. It was purchased in the first term of former president Lula, and replaced a Boeing 707, nicknamed “scrap”.

This plane, which is named VC-1A by the Air Force, has a presidential suite and special spaces for the president to meet with his team. In addition to it, there are also other aircraft designed to transport the president and Brazilian authorities, such as the VC-2, executive version of the Embraer E190.

United States — Boeing 747 (Air Force One)

VC-25 plane, known as Air Force One, which carries the US president Image: Press Release/Matt Hecht/US National Guard

One of the most famous presidential planes in the world is Air Force One, which is the designation given to the aircraft that is carrying the President of the United States. Today, the main planes in charge of transporting the leader of that country are called VC-25. These are two Boeing 747s manufactured exclusively for this purpose.

The transport capacity is up to 71 passengers and 30 crew. They have a meeting room, a presidential suite, among other facilities.

In the 1940s, the presidential aircraft used was the Douglas VC-54C “Sacred Cow” (Sacred Cow), nickname given because of its importance and all the security apparatus around it.

In emergencies such as nuclear wars, the “doomsday plane” or “doomsday plane” called the E-4B Nightwatch can also be used. This is also a Boeing 747 that serves as an advanced command post in case of war, for example, being able to stay aloft for several days without having to land.

France — Airbus A330 (Cotam Unité)

Presidential Airbus A330 plane of France Image: Disclosure/Dval027

In France, the country’s leaders travel in a refurbished Airbus A330 for executive transport. The plane carrying the French president is named in the air traffic control of Cotam Unité.

China — Boeing 747

Air China Boeing 747 plane, model used by China’s leadership for international flights Image: Disclosure/Aero Icarus

Chinese leaders fly international missions in a Boeing 747 model airplane owned by Air China, the country’s state-owned airline.

India — Boeing 777

Boeing 777 VIP dubbed the Air India One, the Indian leader’s transport plane Image: Disclosure/Ketan Lanke

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a Boeing 777 VIP nicknamed the Air India One for official travel. Previously, leaders of the Asian country traveled in a Boeing 747, but it was replaced by the 777, which was delivered in 2020 and has updates that make the plane more modern.

Germany — Airbus A350

Airbus A350 used by the German government to transport authorities Image: Disclosure/Lufthansa Technik

Germany has three Airbus A350s for transporting the country’s authorities. This model replaces the A340, which faced several technical problems.

One of the main ones faced was a failure during the flight that took then-Chancellor Angela Merkel to the G20 meeting in Argentina in 2018. The aircraft returned to Germany while flying over the Netherlands, and Merkel had to go to the meeting on a commercial flight.

Russia — Ilyushin Il-96

Ilyushin Il96-300PU airplane, model used for air transport by Russian leaders Image: Disclosure/E233renmei

The plane carrying the Russian president is an adapted version of the Ilyushin Il-96, a wide-body, long-range plane. This aircraft has customized items such as strategic command room and anti-missile defense system.

Like the United States, the Russian leadership fleet also has a doomsday plane, an Il-80 Maxdome, nuclear war-proof. It serves as an air command center for Russian officers and the president, and doesn’t rely on windows just as protection in the event of a nuclear attack.

England — Airbus A330 (Vespina)

Military version of the Airbus A330 used to transport UK authorities and the royal family Image: Alex Scott/Royal Air Force/Crown

The leaders of the British government and the British royal family also have a fleet at their disposal. The main official transport aircraft in the United Kingdom is an Airbus A330 MRTT, a version used for air refueling, adapted for business transport.

The plane was painted in the colors of the UK flag, and is nicknamed the Voyager “Vespina”.