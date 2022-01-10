Mega-Sena accumulates to R$ 11 million, check the day of the next draw

Last Saturday night (8), Mega-Sena contest 2,442 had no winners. With that, the prize accumulated and, next Wednesday (12), the 2,443 contest will pay an estimated prize of R$ 11 million.

In this last draw, the numbers 02, 07, 09, 25, 41 and 49 were drawn. The corner had 63 winners and each one will receive R$ R$ 31,638.77. The 4,651 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 612.23.

Bets to compete for the Mega-Sena prize can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. The single bet costs R$ 4.50.

Last prize of six dozen of the Mega-Sena

On December 31, Caixa Econômica Federal held the draw for the traditional Mega da Virada. The 2440 contest drew an estimated prize of R$ 350 million, the largest in the history of the lottery.

According to Caixa, Mega da Virada 2021 registered the biggest fundraiser of a single contest in history. The growth was 28% compared to 2020 and 70.4% compared to 2018.

This was also the biggest jackpot of the lottery since its inception. The BRL 378 million was left with two bets: one in Cabo Frio (RJ) and the other the result of a 14-quota pool in Campinas (SP).

The numbers drawn were 12, 15, 23, 32, 33 and 46. each bet, among 333 million, will receive R$ 189,062,363.74. In the second tier of the prize pool, with matching five numbers, 1,712 players will win BRL 50,861.33 each. Those who match four numbers will win R$ 866.88 each.

For all federal lottery prizes, the winner has 90 days to redeem the prize. After this period, the amount is automatically allocated to Fies (Higher Education Financing Fund).

Image: Gabriel_Ramos / Shutterstock.com