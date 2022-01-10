Mega-Sena, contest 2442: no one gets the six dozens and prize accumulates at R$ 11 million | lotteries

Nobody hit the six dozen of the contest 2.442 of Mega-Sena, held this Saturday night (8) in São Paulo. The prize accumulated and should pay R$ 11 million in the next draw, on Wednesday (12).

See the dozens drawn: 02 – 07 – 09 – 25 – 41 – 49

Quina had 63 winning bets and each receives BRL 31,638.77.

Quadra had 4,651 winning bets and each one will win R$612.23.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.