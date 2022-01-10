Michael Lang, co-creator of the festival, dies at the age of 77

Michael Lang, one of the organizers of the Woodstock Music Festival, the biggest counterculture landmark in the United States, died last Saturday, aged 77, from cancer, the US press announced on Sunday.

Lang died of “a rare form of Hodkging lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York,” according to a family statement released by his old friend Michael Pagnotta reported in the press.

On Twitter, Pagnota, the artist’s representative and music supervisor, wrote: “We’re sorry to hear that legendary Woodstock icon and longtime family friend Michael Lang died at age 77 after a brief illness. Rest in peace.”

“He has left his wife Tamara, his sons Harry and Laszlo, and his daughters LariAnn, Shala and Molly,” said the statement, which was published by CNN.

Lang was 24 years old when the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival was born in August 1969 in the Catskill Mountain region of New York state, a hippie congregation that has become a pivotal moment in popular music history and definitive consolidation of the counterculture that emerged in the 1960s in the United States.

From August 15th, a Friday, until the following Monday (18th) of that year, rock groups performed during the festival that brought together nearly half a million people on a farm near the town of Woodstock, which gave them the name and made him world famous.

The event was immortalized in the Oscar-winning documentary “Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music”.