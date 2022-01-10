Michael Lang, co-creator of the Woodstock Festival in 1969, dies

Michael Lang, promoter and co-creator of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, which marked several generations of fans, has died.

Michael Pagnotta, a spokesman for Lang’s family, said on Sunday that the 77-year-old man was battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and left on Saturday at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“He was an absolutely historic figure and also a great guy,” Pagnotta, who has known Lang for about 30 years, told the Associated Press.

Along with partners Artie Kornfeld, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman, Lang brought the festival described as “three days of peace and music” to life in the summer of 1969 as the Vietnam War raged and led to an increase in the number of disaffected young Americans. to move away from traditional values ​​and embrace a lifestyle that celebrated freedom of expression.

Approximately 400,000 people came to the village of Bethel, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of New York, and faced mile-long traffic jams, torrential rain, food shortages and overcrowded sanitation facilities. More than 30 acts took place on the festival’s main stage at the base of a mountain situated on farmer Max Yasgur’s land, and spectators watched legendary performances by artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, The Who and Jefferson Airplane.

Lang, sporting a full head of brown hair, is seen throughout Michael Wadleigh’s 1970 documentary that chronicled the festival.

“At first, I believed that if we did our job right, breaking from the heart, laying the groundwork and laying the foundation stone, people would reveal the height of themselves and create something wonderful,” Lang wrote in his memoir, The Road to Woodstock.

Lang and others tried to organize a concert in 2019 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock, but the effort foundered on financial concerns and the difficulty of finding a venue. In an interview with AP at the time, Lang called the experience “a really bizarre trip” and said he continued to hope for another festival in the future.

Although Woodstock is generally seen as a pioneering creator of large-scale music festivals, he was not the first to take place in the United States. Two years earlier, the Monterey Pop Festival had attracted nearly 200,000 people to California, and 1968 was the Miami Pop Festival, which Lang also hosted. But Woodstock, however, occupies a captive place in history.

“A lot of them were modeled after Woodstock – Bonnaroo and Coachella in particular,” Lang said of other festivals in a 2009 interview. “There was a ritual that we created that continues to be replicated.”

