Mining companies suspend production in Minas Gerais because of the rains

The heavy rains that hit the Minas Gerais state forced mining companies to stop their production for safety reasons. So far, the OK, one of the largest producers of iron ore of the world, Usiminas, CSN and Vallourec – which had its activity paralyzed by the Justice over the weekend, after the overflow of a dike at the company’s dam -, have operations in Minas suspended.

On the morning of this Monday, 10th, Vale informed that it had to partially stop its production in the Southeast and South systems. According to the mining company, the decision aims to “guarantee the safety of its employees and communities, due to the high level of rains that hit Minas Gerais”. Despite the scenario, Vale said that it includes the rainy season in its projections and, thus, maintains its estimate of iron ore production for 2022, estimated to be between 320 million and 335 million tons.

The company highlighted that it continues to “follow up the rainfall scenario in Minas Gerais and monitor its dams, 24 hours a day, in real time, through the Geotechnical Monitoring Centers”. The great concern around the mining companies is with the safety of their dams, after the recent tragedies that occurred in Mariana and Brumadinho.

Mineração Usiminas stated that its activities should be resumed “when the weather conditions improve and allow safe access to the mines and the proper functioning of equipment, as well as after a review of the conditions of the facilities in general”. The company also highlights that, at least so far, the stoppage of the mining company should not affect its steel production, since there is stock.

CSN, in turn, said that the operation of the Casa de Pedra mine is temporarily suspended and with “expectation of return of activities in the next few days”. Also due to the rains, the port operation of loading ore at the Coal Terminal at the port of Itaguaí, in Rio, is also suspended.

According to experts consulted by the state, despite the suspension, it is still too early to predict the impact on the volumes of ore production expected for the year – and whether there will be pressure on commodity prices, given that Brazil is one of the main exporters of the input.

“I believe they are short-term stoppages, as I do not foresee potential for changes in projections. My perception, in the case of exports, is that there are stocks at the ports to meet demand. And, in the case of the domestic market, there is stock at the mills”, says Wilson Brumer, chairman of the board of directors of the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram).

According to him, the situation could worsen if the rains continue in the intensity of the last few days, but projections indicate that from this Wednesday the rains should decrease.

Analysts at BTG Pactual state that January is typically a month of heaviest rainfall and, although this year the intensity is higher, there is still a perception of normality. However, they stress that “after the dam incidents of the past, we welcome the zero-tolerance approach that mining companies are adopting in the country to minimize operational risks, which we consider the prudent approach”, they highlight.

mines stopped

Vale’s mines, in the Southeast System, were paralyzed in the Rio Piracicaba and João Monlevade section and also in the Desembargador Drummond and Nova Era section. of all complexes was paralyzed. The mining company’s Northern System was not affected and continues to operate normally, according to the company. BTG stressed, in the report sent to the market, that in the case of Vale, one third of its capacity is currently suspended.

In the case of CSN, the production affected was from its main mine, Casa de Pedra, located in the municipality of Congonhas. CSN Mineração also produces at Namisa, which continues its activity. With Usiminas, all its iron ore production is, so far, suspended.

Small affected

In addition to the large mining companies, the small mining companies in the region are also waiting for the end of the rains to resume production. One of the cases is Atlântica Mineração, which had to suspend its expansion works due to the climatic situation. “We have two mines to start operations and we are not even able to take the equipment, as we have to make some improvements to the access roads”, comments the director of the mining company, Maurício Índio do Brasil.