Moderator informs death of her daughter, Valentina, victim of Covid

The presenter Marcia Boscardin used social media today (10) to report on the death of her daughter, Valentina. The 18-year-old model died this morning as a result of complications from Covid-19.

“It’s with great pain that I say goodbye to the love of my life. Farewell, Valentina Boscardin Mendes, may God welcome you with open arms. I’m groundless,” wrote Marcia, in a video posted on her Instagram. In the caption, the presenter continues. “My daughter, I will love you forever. An angel ascends to heaven”

In your post, friends mourn the death and say goodbye to Valentina.

“I’m terribly sorry! God bless you all,” published actor Leonardo Miggiorin.

“Force Marcia! May God comfort your hearts,” commented journalist and presenter Tici Pinheiro.

“marcia my Honey my feelings without words May Our Lord JESUS ​​help you in a time as terrible as this…“, commented the actor Oscar Magrini.

The journalist and family friend, Felipeh Campos, commented on Márcia’s publication and made a post on his own profile, in honor of Valentina.

“Honey @marciaboscardin, I have no words to try to describe some form of comfort. Reversing the cycle doesn’t match, I think it’s unfair and cruel. I’m here for whatever you need! I’m sorry, I’m really sorry“

“COVID-19 claimed another victim. The daughter of the dear model and businesswoman @marciaboscardin, died this weekend, aged 18 and victim of a thrombosis during coronavirus infections!! @valenbos I was on the rise and ready to take on an international career, what a sadness, what imbecility! How to tell a mother that she needs to come to terms with this loss? The model was immunized with two doses of Pfizer! Just rest Valentina!”