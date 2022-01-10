More than 70 Russian An-124 and Il-76 planes are sent with troops to Kazakhstan

Strong protests in Kazakhstan have prompted the local government to ask for help from Russia, as part of their treaty, which has sent a massive fleet of troop transport aircraft.

Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense





So far, nearly 6,000 people have been arrested in the protests, which have already registered 164 deaths and are calling for the president’s resignation. To avoid further chaos, Russian support has been essential in controlling the “rebel” movement, which began with conflicts over rising gas and fuel and turned into a widespread anti-government revolt.

Altogether, Russia alone sent 2,500 soldiers, but nearby countries like Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan also sent aid. All these troops have been taken to Kazakhstan by the Russian Aerospace Forces, and according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, no more than 75 large aircraft have been deployed.

The Forces arrived at Almaty Airport, which was closed for some time due to protesters having invaded its premises. After the re-stabilization of the airport, some flights were resumed, but only Air Astana, the country’s flagship airline, and Flydubai, of the United Arab Emirates, returned to regular flights to the city, albeit to a limited extent.

See below the Antonov An-124 and the Ilyushin IL-76 being loaded with tanks and troops, before departing for Kazakhstan:



