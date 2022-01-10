Mother remembers accident in Capitol Hill and reunion with injured children: ‘I put it in a small piece of speedboat that came floating’ | Fantastic

Saturday (8), Furnas Lake: just before noon, even with cloudy weather, boats line up to reach the canyons. Until some tourists start to notice that something is wrong. They try to warn who is closest to the wall, but without success.

“I looked up from the rock, from the mountain, some pebbles were falling until I commented, I made a comment to the boat’s pilot, and he said it was nothing, that it was just a few pebbles. But by the time I looked again, that huge rock was already falling, that huge piece of rock, and I looked at that amount of boat, below, a horrible scene”, recalls Andréa Mendonça, a tourist from Patos de Minas.

Searches for missing persons resume this Sunday

When the firefighters arrived, the survivors had already been rescued by the professionals working on the vessels in the region.

Junior, who is known as PIT, was with a group of tourists, his boat was not hit, but he managed to help around seven people: “They were all injured and it was when I went in and saw that there were several people in the screaming water, asking for help and asking about the children”.

Furnas Lake is one of the largest artificial lakes in the world.. it spans 5.4 thousand kilometers and cuts through 34 cities in Minas Gerais. In some stretches, the depth can reach 100 meters, but in the place where the accident happened, the depth is eight meters.

At the time of the accident, it is estimated that between 70 and 100 people were in the canyon area. The Fire Department reported that all the people who died were on the same boat, which was called Jesus.

Roberto has been an experienced diving instructor since Saturday, helping to locate the bodies: “The only thing we could see from a boat is Jesus, who has a section of the boat that says Jesus. And a lot of material, their vest floating. On impact, it smeared rock to all sides, and covered it. This boat, Jesus, we can’t see anything else about it”.

Nurse Jane Freitas was from Várzea Paulista. In a video, she appears giving first aid to some children who were rescued.

“We put some victims inside our boat, we couldn’t put many people in, because the capacity was already at the limit. And then we put three children and went to the floating restaurant to take these children to help them. And when we got there, we already put a boy who seemed to have a fractured leg, and the colleagues who were with me went out to look for material to stop the bleeding, immobilize the boy’s leg. He cried a lot, asked a lot for his father”, remembers Jane.

The boy assisted is Mateus, Ana’s son. She and her sister were also injured. Isabel got 200 stitches in the head.

“I remember that I saw the rock falling, a black wave came over the boat. We sank, dived, then at that time I said: ‘I’m going to die,'” says Ana Costa, photographer.

1 of 2 Photographer Ana tells moments after the rock fell — Photo: Reproduction Photographer Ana tells moments after the rock fell — Photo: Reproduction

They say that there were many children on the boat, and that after the rock fell, many groups were separated. The emotional reunion with the children only happened minutes later, already on dry land.

“I put this one on a little piece of boat that came floating and I said: ‘Step to the rock’. Breno [filho] he used to say to people in his boat ‘Go get my mother’. People didn’t come back and we had serious people with us too. So, that way, the priority was theirs at that time”, reports Priscila Laender, pharmacist.

2 of 2 Mother remembers accident and reunion with injured children — Photo: Reproduction Mother remembers accident and reunion with injured children — Photo: Reproduction

It is not the first accident that has happened in the region. In January of last year, a head of water dragged six people who were in a waterfall. Three tourists were killed and another 16 people had to be rescued by helicopter.

An investigation was launched to find out what caused Saturday’s accident. The Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert because of heavy rains at around 10:20 am with the possibility of a head of water, and advised the population to avoid the waterfalls.

On Saturday, the Navy sent men to the scene and said in a note that an inquiry would be launched to investigate the causes of the accident. This Sunday, the Navy said that the planning of the waterway space where the accident took place is the responsibility of the Capitol City Hall.

Fantastic Retrospective: Review the stories that hit the most in 2021

Interactivity: Create your playlist with outstanding moments in over 2,500 programs

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the journalism seal of Fantástico: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.