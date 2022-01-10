Moto G Stylus (2022) has revealed specs – All in Technology

Motorola has a large number of products on the market, including the Moto G Stylus series. For those who don’t know, the devices of this line have pen support similar to Samsung’s Note line. And now, the next Moto G Stylus (2022) has just appeared with its main specs.

According to what has been revealed, the device will feature a 6.78-inch (1080×2460) IPS LCD touchscreen. The source confirms the presence of a 90 Hz refresh rate support, which should improve the user experience. In addition, it should include a front camera for 16MP selfies.

On the back, the source says the Moto G Stylus (2022) will feature a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 main lens. It is said that there will also be an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP depth lens. In addition, it will come equipped with a side-mounted biometric reader and will include a P2 input for headphones.

In terms of hardware, Motorola would have added a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset alongside 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. The device is also expected to come with a large 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charge. Also, it should come out of the box with Android 11 and supposedly will only have one system update.

It is worth noting that the Moto G Stylus (2021) arrived in January of last year. Therefore, we hope that the release of version 2022 will take place soon!