Motorcycle sales grow 26.4% in 2021; see ranking of the 10 best sellers – 01/09/2022

Motorcycle sales closed 2021 with 1,157,369 licensed units. The volume represents growth of 26.42% compared to 2020, when 915,473 units were sold. The data were released by Fenabrave, a federation that brings together vehicle distributors in the country.

“The year 2021 was complex, in several aspects. We are still experiencing a global crisis in the supply of inputs and components in the industry, and new challenges have arisen for the sector, such as the constant increases in interest rates, which have been impacting financing “, said José Maurício Andreta Júnior, new president of Fenabrave, recently elected for the position.

Specifically in the two-wheel sector, the lack of inputs and the global logistical crisis reduced the pace of production and caused long queues for new models. In other words, the result could have been even better.

The sale of new motorcycles remained heated throughout the year and automakers have managed to reduce the delivery time, which is currently at an average of 30 days. “In the middle of last year, buyers waited up to 120 days to receive their motorcycles,” recalls Andreta Jr.

Despite the gradual normalization of production, high interest rates and worsening credit approval worry distributors. According to Fenabrave, the credit showed a worsening in the rate of approvals, in December, when only 35% of financing proposals for motorcycles were granted, against 48% in November.

best sellers

Honda and Yamaha maintained their leadership in the motorcycle market, without any big surprises. The Honda CG 160 kept its position as a motorcycle – and also a vehicle – best-selling in Brazil, with 315,141 units registered last year.

The wing brand occupies the top five positions in the ranking of the 10 most sold motorcycles in 2021. In sixth place, appears the first Yamaha, the trail XTZ 150 Crosser with 32,258 units sold. Check out the ranking of best sellers in 2021.

1st Honda CG 160 – 315,141

Honda CG 160 Titan 2022 Image: Disclosure

The best-selling motorcycle in Brazil completed 45 years in production last year and underwent a face-lift to commemorate the date. Sold in four versions, from the basic Start to the more equipped Titan, the CG 160 is synonymous with strength and fuel economy. Whether you want to get around or work, CG is the favorite of Brazilian motorcyclists.

2nd Honda Biz – 159,538

Honda Biz 110i and 125i 2022 Image: Disclosure

The scooter continues to be successful and ended 2021 in second place in the ranking of the 10 best-selling motorcycles last year. Sold in 110 cc and 125 cc versions, Biz has the ease of riding and the space under the seat as its main selling points. Equipped with a rotary gear and a semi-automatic clutch, Biz has already surpassed the 4 million units produced since its launch in 1998.

3rd Honda NXR 160 Bros – 128,288

The third position in the ranking confirms the success of Honda’s urban trail recipe. Designed to be a “rural CG”, the Bros 160 uses the same engine as the best-selling champion, but with a more versatile and robust bike to tackle the dirt roads. Like its sister street, the Bros 160 also gained a new look in 2021.

4th Honda Pop 110i – 105,899

Honda Pop 110i Image: Disclosure

Honda’s most affordable model, the Pop 110i scooter continues to sell well, due to its affordable price and ease of riding. Equipped with the same engine as the Biz 110, but with a manual clutch on the four-speed gearbox, the Pop 110i attracts those looking for a light and affordable motorcycle to get around. But the scooter has also been used a lot by deliverymen, who rent the model to work.

5th Honda CB 250F Twister – 40,926

Honda CB 250F Twister 2022 Image: Disclosure

The street model, reborn in 2013 with a new engine, continues its successful trajectory. With a more modern design and a fully digital panel, the CB 250F Twister is much sought after by those who want a motorcycle to move up in category, leaving the smaller models of 150 and 160 cc, either as an option for urban mobility or leisure on weekends.

6th Yamaha XTZ 150 Crosser – 32,258

Yamaha XTZ 150 Crosser Z Image: Disclosure

Following the same Bros recipe, that is, front wheel rim 19 and long-haul suspensions, to ride on land, the XTZ 150 Crosser was the best-selling Yamaha motorcycle in 2021. Marketed in two versions – S and Z – the Crosser 150 it offers disc brakes on both wheels, with an ABS system, at the front. Equipped with the Japanese brand’s economical 150cc flex engine, the Crosser faces both a dirt road and everyday bumps.

7th Yamaha YBR 150 Factor – 32,111

Equipped with the same engine as Crosser, but with a street look, the Factor 150 is today one of the most cost-effective models on the market. Equipped with a front disc brake and electric starter, the Factor 150 has a simpler finish than the Yamaha Fazer 150, but at a lower price, which explains its position in the sales ranking.

8th Yamaha Make 250 ABS – 31,623

For little difference, the Fazer 250 ABS closed the year in eighth place in the ranking – in 2020 it was the best-selling Yamaha model that year. Yamaha’s 250 cc naked car underwent a visual renovation and gained a new LED optical assembly in 2021. With a standard ABS brake on both wheels, the Fazer 250 (or FZ 25) uses the renowned 250 cc engine from Yamaha Yamaha, which can be fueled with ethanol or gasoline, and has been on the market for nearly 20 years.

9th Honda XRE 300 – 30,949

Honda XRE 300 2022 Image: Disclosure

Honda’s veteran 300cc trail continues to appeal to consumers looking for a rugged, comfortable model to travel around. With a full-LED lighting system, a 21 wheel at the front, and long-haul suspensions, the XRE 300 has been among the 10 best-selling motorcycles in Brazil for some years now. Which explains why the model does not go out of line.

10th Honda PCX – 28,135

Honda PCX 2022 Image: Disclosure

The only scooter to figure in the ranking, PCX sold more than in 2020, but dropped a few positions – last year, it sold 26,659 units, but was the sixth best-selling model. Even so, PCX shows that scooters are definitely in the taste of Brazilians who are looking for an easy-to-drive and economical vehicle to get around. Equipped with a 150 cc engine and CVT gearbox, PCX is the best-selling scooter among scooters with ease – the Elte 125, also from Honda, appears in 12th place, with just over 21 thousand units sold.