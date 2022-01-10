Muriaé River overflows at Itaperuna

The Municipality of Itaperuna, through the Municipal Department of Civil Defense and Public Order, is warning the population about the overflow of the Muriaé River due to the heavy rains that have been falling in the Northwest Fluminense region and the Muriaé River basin in recent days.

According to the last update of the level of the Muriaé River, which took place at 11:15 am, this Sunday, January 9, the elevation is at 4.42m. Due to the flooding in a stretch of Avenida Sá Tinoco, known as Beira Rio, this is impassable. So far 13 people are homeless and in the homes of relatives.

Due to these conditions, residents of riverside areas are advised to immediately collect their documents and personal belongings and place them in a safe place. The most prudent thing is to lift the furniture and look for shelter in the homes of relatives, friends or support points provided by the municipality.

Another concern of the authorities is regarding the situation of residents of hillside areas, since the land is very wet, greatly increasing the risk of landslides. The guidance for these people is the same: to seek shelter in the homes of family and friends, or in support points.

In case of emergency, contact Civil Defense at WhatsApp (22) 3824-6334.

Source: Ascom / Photo: Ascom