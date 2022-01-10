Murilo Huff asks Maiara if she’s with Fernando Zor

Maiara and Fernando Zor are seen together after completion

At Christmas, Maiara posted Stories stating that she had discovered a betrayal. The sertaneja’s speech was denied by Fernando, but, after the episode, the two separated again.

The singers recently dined together at an event offered by the couple Fernanda and Joaquim Luzi, in the municipality of Santa Catarina, Governador Celso Ramos, on Wednesday (29).

According to columnist Leo Dias, Fernando asked for forgiveness to Maiara and promised that want to be a new man. According to the report of sources heard by the journalist, the artist was emphatic in saying that he will change. The status of their relationship, however, goes undefined: nothing was right after the conversation.

After the event, Maiara and Fernando would have taken a boat trip with Sorocaba and other friends, on Monday (3), in Santa Catarina.

The couple’s news is gaining social media. With that, several internet users comment on the pages of famous people’s opinions about the relationship of the sertanejos. In comments on Hugo Gloss’ profile, Fernando didn’t like the words of a female follower, who was outraged that the singer was “playing with a woman’s feelings”.

The countryman then replied the woman. “Actually, I would advise you to mind your own business!” he began. Then he hinted that he and Maiara are really together. “Don’t waste your time! We’re doing great around here,” he wrote, accompanied by the heart and two-handed emojis praying.