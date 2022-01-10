Neném’s Secret Falls in People’s Mouths and Makes a Victim · TV News

Baby (Vladimir Brichta) will have a huge exposure in The More Life, the Better!. After being unmasked by Guilherme (Mateus Solano), who will discover the past affair between the player and Rose (Bárbara Colen), the character will see his secret leak to all corners. He will be discovered by his family and, even worse, by Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), his fiancée in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter set to air on January 17th , the doctor will set up a trap to catch the woman with her mouth in the bottle and will put a wire on her things. The plan will work, and the surgeon will catch a kiss between her and the footballer. Revolted, Celina’s son (Ana Lucia Torre) will go all out on top of the ace.

In the midst of this hurricane, the case of the two will also end up in the mouths of the people. For starters, Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) will tell her family about the love story of lovebirds. Later, it will be Paula’s turn to discover that Neném and Rose were a couple.

However, to the relief of Vladimir Brichta’s character, he will seek out his bride, and the two will understand each other. Despite all the intrigues, they will still give you a passionate kiss. At the same time, Rose will also strive to make peace with Guilherme.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The novel written by Mauro Wilson, a debutant in the format, is fully recorded because of the security protocols that were adopted by Globo thanks to the new coronavirus pandemic.

In its place, the network will air Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will feature Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the roles of stuntmen.

